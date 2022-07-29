Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.08 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

