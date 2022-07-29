Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.08 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
