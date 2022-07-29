Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

