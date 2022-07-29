Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

