Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.90. 8,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,193,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
Featured Articles
