Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.78 and its 200-day moving average is $237.28. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

