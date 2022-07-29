Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CSTM stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

