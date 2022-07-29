Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Down 3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €66.06 ($67.41) and last traded at €67.02 ($68.39). 697,447 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.08 ($70.49).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.