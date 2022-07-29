Contrasting Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 20.76 -$22.18 million N/A N/A Meta Materials $4.08 million 80.83 -$91.00 million -0.26 -3.52

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Meta Materials

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.