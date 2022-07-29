Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 5.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 428,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,334,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

