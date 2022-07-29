Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

CLB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.97.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 105,177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 160.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 34.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

