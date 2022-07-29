Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.14. 26,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The stock has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.