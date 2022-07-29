Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.86 and its 200 day moving average is $513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.