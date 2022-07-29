Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $580.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $534.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.86 and its 200 day moving average is $513.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

