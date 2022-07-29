CoTrader (COT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $179.00

CoTrader (COT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $298,164.47 and approximately $179.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,700.28 or 0.99997115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003890 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

