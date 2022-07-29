Cowen Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.