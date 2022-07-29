Cowen Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $620.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $484.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.98. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,237,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

