Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Up 6.2%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 11,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,296,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

