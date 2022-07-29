CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.51. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 16,591 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPS Technologies stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of CPS Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.