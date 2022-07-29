Craig Hallum Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 5.3 %
TPB stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.
Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 280,612 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,441,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
