Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

