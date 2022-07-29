Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

