CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Increased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,865,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,346. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

