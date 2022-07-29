Critical Contrast: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) & NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DCP Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 0 0 9 1 3.10 NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

DCP Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given DCP Midstream’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DCP Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $10.71 billion 0.67 $391.00 million $1.72 19.94 NGL Energy Partners $7.95 billion 0.03 -$184.76 million ($2.22) -0.70

This table compares DCP Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DCP Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream 3.55% 8.88% 3.30% NGL Energy Partners -2.97% -15.78% -1.04%

Risk and Volatility

DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

