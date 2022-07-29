Critical Review: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 45.81% 95.76% 41.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.87 $170.55 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.17 $13.61 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Comstock Holding Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces. It also has 18 development pipeline assets consisting of approximately 2.0 million square feet of additional planned commercial development; approximately 1,900 multifamily units; and 2 hotel assets. In addition, the company provides real estate development and management services. It primarily serves private and institutional owners; investors in commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate; and various governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

