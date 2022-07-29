Critical Survey: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Costamare 52.41% 23.37% 9.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Costamare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Costamare has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Costamare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.46 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Costamare $793.64 million 1.84 $435.12 million $3.71 3.19

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Costamare beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

