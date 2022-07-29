CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) One Day Volume Tops $41.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $138,757.41 and approximately $41.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

