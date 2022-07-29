CryptoTycoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $384,341.45 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00010934 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $384,341.45 and $28,767.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 885,019 coins and its circulating supply is 145,836 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

