Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cutera worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Insider Activity at Cutera

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.