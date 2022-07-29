Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Up 5.9%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78. 1,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $817.93 million, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.