DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Encore Wire in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $26.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.18. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $19.18 per share.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $136.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.