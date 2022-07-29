DA Davidson Comments on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

