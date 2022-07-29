DA Davidson Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $150.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of EEFT opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

