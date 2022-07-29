DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

