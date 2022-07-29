Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.