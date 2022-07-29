Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Danone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danone Company Profile

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($55.10) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

