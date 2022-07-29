Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Danone Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
Danone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
See Also
