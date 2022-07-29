Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Cut to €46.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASTY. UBS Group upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

