Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.15.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,572,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Datadog by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Datadog by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Datadog by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

