DDD Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $532.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

