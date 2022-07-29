DDD Partners LLC Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $23,554,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 242,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Newmont by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.