DDD Partners LLC Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Old Republic International worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

