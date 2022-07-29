DDD Partners LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

