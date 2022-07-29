DDD Partners LLC Invests $545,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $311.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

