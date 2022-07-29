DDD Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

