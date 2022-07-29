DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (FIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $54,014.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.