Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Target Price to €13.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

