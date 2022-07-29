DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,569 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

