DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.9194 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

