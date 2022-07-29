DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $303.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.00. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

