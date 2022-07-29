DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORIX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

