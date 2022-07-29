DGS Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

